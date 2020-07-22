“I was very against Pepe” Arsenal legend makes clear his feelings on Pepe signing

Arsenal broke their transfer record when they signed Nicolas Pepe from Lille last summer.

The Gunners needed to sign a winger and they considered a move for a number of them.

They targeted the likes of Wilfried Zaha, but the Crystal Palace man was too expensive for them.

They eventually settled for Pepe, who had a fine season with Lille in the French top flight.

Despite having problems in other areas of their team, like the defence, Arsenal paid £72 million for the Ivorian.

He has had an average first season in England with eight goals and nine assists in 40 matches, but Tony Adams remains unconvinced that it was money well spent.

The former Arsenal star claimed that with the likes of Bukayo Saka, and Reiss Nelson coming through from the club’s youth team, he didn’t see much sense in the club spending that much money on a winger when there are other positions that would have benefited from a significant outlay.

‘I was very against Pepe to be honest with you because we had [Bukayo] Saka coming through, we’ve got Eddie [Nketiah], Reiss Nelson, [Gabriel] Martinelli,’ Adams told Stadium Astro.

‘We’ve got a lot of kids that need to play and to go and buy [Pepe for] £72m, I thought it could have been used in different areas.’