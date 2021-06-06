“I will be honest, I don’t know if £100million would be enough” Campbell urges Arsenal to splash the cash

Kevin Campbell has told Arsenal to spend money when the transfer window reopens if they plan to keep building towards becoming a top Premier League club again.

The Gunners have been struggling in recent seasons as they attempt to become a top English team again.

They have made Mikel Arteta the manager to make their team a top side again and they plan to keep backing him in the next transfer window.

Arsenal has spent money in the last few years including on the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but they still fall short of their aim of a Champions League return.

The Gunners will spend some cash again in the next transfer window and Campbell says £100million will not be enough as it can buy just two top players nowadays and suggests that they double that number to sign better players from the market.

Campbell told Football Insider: “I will be honest, I don’t know if £100million would be enough.

“It would be nice if they could invest £500million!

“£100million does not get you much in the transfer market these days. If you want to sign quality £100million would only get you two decent players. If you want to sign a top, top player like a Grealish you need to be spending £80million.

“If Stan Kroenke would write a cheque for £200million now I would take it. I think that’s how much money needs to be invested into this side to make the challengers again.

“It’s a huge summer for Arsenal.”