I will be very surprised if Arsenal have time to complete the deals they need in just 3 days…

The summer 2024 transfer deadline is almost here. As a Gooner, there are many things you expect the club to accomplish before the transfer window closes, but you may be wondering what the club should do to close the window in style.

I believe it’s time to let go of some players, especially after losing a generational talent like Emile Smith-Rowe. Edu and Mikel Arteta let our No. 10 go, which means they have decided to be ruthless and are taking no prisoners. Crystal Palace wants Eddie Nketiah; they should let him go.

If a suitor emerges, they should either sell or send Reiss Nelson out on loan. Aaron Ramsdale’s thoughts aren’t with the club; he must depart (Wolves should be grateful they had the chance to sign him).

It’s surprising that Jakub Kiwior hasn’t left yet, despite his popularity in Serie A (though Bologna seems to be his next destination). And if anyone wants Kieran Tierney, they should let him go.

Following Mikel Merino’s announcement as a Gunner, I anticipate the signing of a backup goalie (with Espanyol goalie Joan Garcia rumoured to be on his way to the Emirates) and a hybrid winger such as Simon Adingra or Johan Bakayoko.

I’ll be amazed if Arsenal’s recruitment team can accomplish all of the above within the next three days, but I’ll give them a chance.

Darren N

