I will be very surprised if Arsenal have time to complete the deals they need in just 3 days…

The summer 2024 transfer deadline is almost here. As a Gooner, there are many things you expect the club to accomplish before the transfer window closes, but you may be wondering what the club should do to close the window in style.
I believe it’s time to let go of some players, especially after losing a generational talent like Emile Smith-Rowe. Edu and Mikel Arteta let our No. 10 go, which means they have decided to be ruthless and are taking no prisoners. Crystal Palace wants Eddie Nketiah; they should let him go.
If a suitor emerges, they should either sell or send Reiss Nelson out on loan. Aaron Ramsdale’s thoughts aren’t with the club; he must depart (Wolves should be grateful they had the chance to sign him).
It’s surprising that Jakub Kiwior hasn’t left yet, despite his popularity in Serie A (though Bologna seems to be his next destination). And if anyone wants Kieran Tierney, they should let him go.
Following Mikel Merino’s announcement as a Gunner, I anticipate the signing of a backup goalie (with Espanyol goalie Joan Garcia rumoured to be on his way to the Emirates) and a hybrid winger such as Simon Adingra or Johan Bakayoko.
I’ll be amazed if Arsenal’s recruitment team can accomplish all of the above within the next three days, but I’ll give them a chance.
Darren N
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I’m not keeping my hopes up.
But anything is possible
Mentally I’m focusing on our current Squad and if anyone comes in the next 3 days will be a nice surprise.
Even Marino hasn’t been announced yet and whilst yes, deals can be conceived and concluded on the final day, I very much doubt there will be any more, apart perhaps from a left field signing like happened with Trossard. My outside possibility is Ward-Prowse from West Ham and if it happens, you heard it here first😉.
I hate comparing but our transfers always seem to take forever to complete compared even to clubs below the top six.
Always happy when the transfer window is shut IMHO.
They seem to only be able to work on one deal at a time. While efficient in terms of staffing, it does make you wonder if we are stretched too thin. However, we’ve not knowingly missed out on any key targets because of a lack of staffing.
Quite. Some of us have been saying that with even more time left in the window. Arsenal (along with every other club) has had since 14 June to get their business underway and completed – buying and selling. Why is it that we’re 72 hours or so away from the window closing yet there are still so many issues unresolved?
Buying: Calafiori has been signed but what on earth is happening about Merino? Although we all knew Jesus was very injury-prone and Eddie was very likely to be sold, we’re still apparently scrambling about for a striker (or winger).
Selling: ESR has gone but nobody else has (so far). Eddie is now on his fourth potential move of the window, but Ramsdale, Nelson, Kiwior and Tierney are all still with us as I write.
There may be a late, great, surge so hopefully the position will change but so far, I don’t think it’s as successful as it could/should have been.
Everybody keeps saying ‘when’ Merino arrives, well is he coming or not, nobody seemingly knows not even our supposed transfer insiders. Unless there’s secret negotiations that we don’t know about, and there might be I suppose, does anybody really see us signing a striker in the next 3 days. I’d be delighted if it happens but just can’t see it.
At the moment we have a very unbalance squat:
2 goalkeepers
9 defences ( Tierney included)
5 midfielders (Merino included)
6) forwards (Jesus included)
22 players when we suppose to have 25