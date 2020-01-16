‘I will continue here’ – Mesut Ozil vows to remain at Arsenal until 2021

According to Goal, Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil has vowed to remain with the Gunners until the end of his contract in the summer of 2021.

Ozil reportedly told beIN Sports that he will ‘continue here for this season and next’. The 31-year-old’s comments should finally put and end to the constant speculation that usually surrounds him.

The World Cup winner has largely looked like a shell of his former self since signing a mammoth £350,000-a-week contract extension two years ago, as per BBC Sport.

Ozil seems to have moved on from his struggles since his former teammate Mikel Arteta was appointed as Arsenal boss. The superstar has started all five of the Spaniard’s games in charge of the Gunners.

Here’s what Ozil had to say on his future:

“I’m very pleased with my contract and I will continue here this season and next.

“I can’t tell you what the future will bring, I’m excited about the future, but I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

After facing intense scrutiny and being in the spotlight constantly for two years, it seems as though Ozil finally has the chance to just focus on his football and it appears to be going well.

With Arteta reigniting some fire into Ozil, the Gunners’ chances of getting their season back on track have been massively boosted.

The side’s poor run of form in Unai Emery’s final months in charge have perhaps shattered hopes of finishing in the Champions League places, however a spot in the top six is very achievable if the north London outfit can build some momentum early into Arteta’s reign.