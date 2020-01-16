‘I will continue here’ – Mesut Ozil vows to remain at Arsenal until 2021

According to Goal, Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil has vowed to remain with the Gunners until the end of his contract in the summer of 2021.
Ozil reportedly told beIN Sports that he will ‘continue here for this season and next’. The 31-year-old’s comments should finally put and end to the constant speculation that usually surrounds him.
The World Cup winner has largely looked like a shell of his former self since signing a mammoth £350,000-a-week contract extension two years ago, as per BBC Sport.
Ozil seems to have moved on from his struggles since his former teammate Mikel Arteta was appointed as Arsenal boss. The superstar has started all five of the Spaniard’s games in charge of the Gunners.
Here’s what Ozil had to say on his future:
“I’m very pleased with my contract and I will continue here this season and next.
“I can’t tell you what the future will bring, I’m excited about the future, but I don’t know what’s going to happen.”
After facing intense scrutiny and being in the spotlight constantly for two years, it seems as though Ozil finally has the chance to just focus on his football and it appears to be going well.
With Arteta reigniting some fire into Ozil, the Gunners’ chances of getting their season back on track have been massively boosted.
The side’s poor run of form in Unai Emery’s final months in charge have perhaps shattered hopes of finishing in the Champions League places, however a spot in the top six is very achievable if the north London outfit can build some momentum early into Arteta’s reign.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Caus he will. Theres 3500000 reasons to stay. then he can go to china or usa on a free
He can’t go to China after his comment on Uyghurs there. Not sure about USA either, because the US support Fethullah Gulen, Erdogan’s archenemy
I think he would go to Italy, Spain or Turkey
Happy days 👍
Why would he leave? 98% of us wouldn’t either. The guy has a contract that provides him mammoth wages, he lives in the city of London, he has the all the fame of being an Arsenal player and right now, he has a coach who seems to have a lot of faith in him. He’s not going to walk away from all that until his contract expires.
I would play for Arsenal on just 1% of what of what he earns per week and they dont just get me, they get my Parrott for free!……………not sure how well it will go down when in the showers with the lads with the sound of ………”Who`s a pretty boy !”
I don’t understand this, I thought he was 100% certain to leave in July 2019?….See, all these unfounded rumours should be ignored by us realistic gooners, as they are only posted to encourage advertising revenue click baits!!!
(Sorry Jon, couldn’t resist it -AdminPat might not either!!!).
I also don’t understand why this is deemed as a surprise, MA has told us all he sees him as part of his long term plans and Mesut has said so many times what his intentions were…to bring success to our club.
Funny how the very first comment related to the reported salary and nothing to do with his performances, commitment and improvement under MA that has benefited the club – imagine the outcry when a new contract is offered by kronkie!!!