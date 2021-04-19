“I will drive Leno to another club myself.” Pundit wants a better goalkeeper at Arsenal

Kevin Campbell says he would be more than happy to cash in on Bernd Leno in the summer if Arsenal can get a better goalkeeper.

The German survived a scare to his place as Arsenal’s first choice when Mikel Arteta picked him over Emi Martinez at the start of the season.

The Gunners eventually sold the Argentinean to Aston Villa, but it feels like they sold the better goalkeeper.

Martinez has been in fine form at Villa, but Leno has been struggling with inconsistency at Arsenal.

Campbell has watched how both goalkeepers’ seasons have been and he would be happy to drive Leno to a new team if Arsenal gets a better goalkeeper.

He says Leno’s inconsistency has made him question if the German is a top-level goalie and adds that Arsenal spent so much on him and that could make them keep him as their first choice.

When asked by Football Insider‘s Dylan Childs for his thoughts on Leno potentially leaving, Campbell said:

“What I will say is, if Arsenal went for a top level goalkeeper, I will drive Leno to another club myself.

“The issue is, the club paid big money for Leno and I’m not sure whether they would recoup that. They also got rid of Martinez so it is quite clear that he is there number one.

“Leno has not been consistent enough this season and that is why I question whether he is a top level goalkeeper.

“At Arsenal, you need a top-level goalkeeper and there is definitely better out there than Leno.

“At the end of the day, if you can sign a top-class goalkeeper and get Leno moved on, you do it. He would not want to play second fiddle.”