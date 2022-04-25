“I will say it again” Club CEO insists Arsenal’s target is not for sale

Arsenal has been handed a blow in their bid to land Christopher Nkunku this summer after his blistering form this season.

The Frenchman plays for RB Leipzig, and he has been their main goal threat in Europe and domestic competitions so far.

Nkunku has scored 17 goals and provided 15 assists in just 31 league games this season.

Add these numbers to Arsenal’s campaign, and the chances are they would be far more competitive.

That is one reason they want to add him to their squad despite interest from Manchester United.

However, Leipzig has maintained that he is not for sale, and their CEO has once again reiterated that stance.

Oliver Mintzlaff said, as quoted by The Sun: “I have said it before, and I will say it again here: Nkunku will be our player again next season.

“Our goal is to keep the team together for next season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nkunku would be an amazing signing if we win the race for his signature because his productivity is simply insane.

Although Leipzig continues to insist he is staying, every player has a price. If we convince him to join us, he can force his present employers to discuss his transfer with us.