Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has dropped a hint about his future as he struggles at the Emirates.

Since he moved to Arsenal, he has never proved to be the best midfield option available to Mikel Arteta.

He joined Crystal Palace temporarily for the second half of the last campaign and still could not be one of their important players.

Now back at Arsenal, Sambi Lokonga faces an uncertain future at the Emirates and Arteta seems prepared to allow the Belgian to leave.

Burnley has been credited with an interest in his signature, with Vincent Kompany reportedly wanting a reunion.

It remains unclear where Sambi Lokonga will play next season, but he wants to be at a club where he would be appreciated.

He said to Wonhee hyung: “I don’t know. I will try to go somewhere where I can play so that’s the most important thing for me – to have some games and play game after game.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sambi Lokonga has simply not been good enough for us and the midfielder will struggle even to make the bench next season.

We now have some top midfielders and new ones could be added to the group, so he would be smart to find a new home now.

