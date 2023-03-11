“I wish I’d never left” Willian regrets leaving Chelsea for Arsenal

Former Arsenal man Willian admits he regrets leaving Chelsea for the Gunners in 2020.
The Brazilian moved across London to the Emirates after spending several successful seasons at Chelsea, but the move turned out to be the wrong decision.
Arsenal fans expected much from him and turned on the winger when their team performed terribly, which affected him all the more.
Willian eventually asked to leave and walked away from a huge salary at the club, but he does not wish he stayed.
Now at Fulham, the Brazilian admits leaving Chelsea for the Gunners probably should never have happened.
He tells Sky Sports:
“Yeah. I wish I’d never left. Yeah.
“Of course, it’s easy to say something now, but when I stop to think about the whole situation then yeah, I say to myself I wish I’d never left.
“But it’s life. I’m happy now at Fulham – enjoying myself there, so this is life.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Willian is proving his worth back in England this season, which shows he probably joined us at the wrong time.
Mikel Arteta was looking to build the squad and brought him in. If he had moved to the club now, he may have done better because he would have met a more quality group at the Emirates.
However, he is enjoying life at Fulham, which is a great thing, considering how much he struggled at the Emirates.
HE regrets it? You can bet WE all do ! What a waste of a shirt and his wages. Plainly from the way he never played as he once did at Chelsea and is also now doing at Fulham , he ought never to have come.
God alone knows why we wanted him. What a total waste !
At the time ,I said it was a clever signing and a very good stopgap (same as Jorginho now ).
But boy he was awful,looked a completely different player from the year before ,just looked out of shape for the season ,at least the club and himself realised that it wasn’t working and he left on good terms and I would imagine a good pay off .
He’s doing well This season though ,let’s hope he doesn’t score a worldie against us tomorrow.
What a yawn fest File under poor judgement by Edu and co.