“I wish I’d never left” Willian regrets leaving Chelsea for Arsenal

Former Arsenal man Willian admits he regrets leaving Chelsea for the Gunners in 2020.

The Brazilian moved across London to the Emirates after spending several successful seasons at Chelsea, but the move turned out to be the wrong decision.

Arsenal fans expected much from him and turned on the winger when their team performed terribly, which affected him all the more.

Willian eventually asked to leave and walked away from a huge salary at the club, but he does not wish he stayed.

Now at Fulham, the Brazilian admits leaving Chelsea for the Gunners probably should never have happened.

He tells Sky Sports:

“Yeah. I wish I’d never left. Yeah.

“Of course, it’s easy to say something now, but when I stop to think about the whole situation then yeah, I say to myself I wish I’d never left.

“But it’s life. I’m happy now at Fulham – enjoying myself there, so this is life.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Willian is proving his worth back in England this season, which shows he probably joined us at the wrong time.

Mikel Arteta was looking to build the squad and brought him in. If he had moved to the club now, he may have done better because he would have met a more quality group at the Emirates.

However, he is enjoying life at Fulham, which is a great thing, considering how much he struggled at the Emirates.

