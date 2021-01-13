“I wonder about Matty Ryan” Arsenal urged to move for Brighton man

Arsenal is on the lookout for a new number 2 after Alex Runarsson proves to them that he isn’t the answer.

The Iceland goalkeeper was brought in last summer after the Gunners had sold Emi Martinez to Aston Villa.

While Martinez was solid competition for Bernd Leno, Runarsson has been anything but a challenge to the German.

In the few games that he has played for Arsenal, he has been error-prone and the club is now being urged to find a replacement for him, less than 6 months after he joined.

Alex Crook of TalkSPORT says that Mikel Arteta wants to get rid of the Iceland international and replace him with another capable goalie.

He says that Spaniard likes Brentford’s David Raya, but suggests that he can also make a move for out-of-favour Matthew Ryan.

Ryan has lost his first-team place at Brighton, but he was a decent goalkeeper before that happened.

“Arsenal let Emi Martinez go to Aston Villa at the start of the season and it doesn’t look the wisest of moves now,” Crook told talkSPORT.

“Alex Runarsson who came in to replace him as back-up to Bernd Leno just isn’t up to the job, and I think Mikel Arteta has realised that after his error-strewn performance against Man City in the Carabao Cup.

“They’re willing to let go out on loan, but of course they will need to bring in some kind of replacement.

“I know Mikel Arteta remains a fan of David Raya at Brentford, but I’ll be surprised if they let him go in this window – possibly that could happen in the summer.

“I wonder about Matty Ryan down at Brighton. He’s lost his place in the team and has been told he can leave if a club comes in for him.”