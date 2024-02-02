I wonder if Arsenal fans (especially the women) are happy with Arsenal’s new sponsors

Arsenal and Sobha Realty have revealed a lucrative long-term collaboration, marking a significant milestone as the Dubai-based luxury real estate developer becomes the inaugural naming rights partner for the club’s training ground. Henceforth, the training ground will be recognized as the Sobha Realty Training Centre, which will be the first time we have sold the naming rights for London Colney.

In addition to this honor, Sobha Realty assumes the role of a Principal Partner for Arsenal and secures the coveted position of the official training kit sleeve partner for both the men’s and women’s teams. This multi-faceted partnership signifies a shared commitment to fostering excellence in football and elevating the training environment for players, coaches, and staff associated with both teams.

I am sure there will be some fans that will be unhappy for Arsenal to be partners with a state that has outlawed homosexuality and has an awful human rights record, and the fact is that if I wrote this in Dubai, I could be jailed for 5 years for “anyone who mocks, insults, or damages the reputation, prestige or standing of the state” so I guess I will have to cross the UAE off my holiday destination bucket list!

But our Board has not been shy about accepting sponsorship cash from partners like Rwanda if they are willing to pay well for the privilege, but I am sure the extra income will help us to invest even more in the playing side of the business, and of course they will probably get all their warm-weather training trips subsidised as well.

I am wondering how well our outspoken womens team will take this news, considering that they are very vocal on defending LGBT+ rights and they will be wearing shirts with this sponsor’s name on it.. The fact is that homosexuality is illegal in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and under the federal criminal provisions, consensual same-sex sexual activity is punishable by imprisonment.

I really am interested in your thoughts, but please refrain from religious, racist, sexist or political abuse

