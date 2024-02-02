I wonder if Arsenal fans (especially the women) are happy with Arsenal’s new sponsors

Arsenal and Sobha Realty have revealed a lucrative long-term collaboration, marking a significant milestone as the Dubai-based luxury real estate developer becomes the inaugural naming rights partner for the club’s training ground. Henceforth, the training ground will be recognized as the Sobha Realty Training Centre, which will be the first time we have sold the naming rights for London Colney.
In addition to this honor, Sobha Realty assumes the role of a Principal Partner for Arsenal and secures the coveted position of the official training kit sleeve partner for both the men’s and women’s teams. This multi-faceted partnership signifies a shared commitment to fostering excellence in football and elevating the training environment for players, coaches, and staff associated with both teams.
I am sure there will be some fans that will be unhappy for Arsenal to be partners with a state that has outlawed homosexuality and has an awful human rights record, and the fact is that if I wrote this in Dubai, I could be jailed for 5 years for “anyone who mocks, insults, or damages the reputation, prestige or standing of the state” so I guess I will have to cross the UAE off my holiday destination bucket list!
But our Board has not been shy about accepting sponsorship cash from partners like Rwanda if they are willing to pay well for the privilege, but I am sure the extra income will help us to invest even more in the playing side of the business, and of course they will probably get all their warm-weather training trips subsidised as well.
I am wondering how well our outspoken womens team will take this news, considering that they are very vocal on defending LGBT+ rights and they will be wearing shirts with this sponsor’s name on it.. The fact is that homosexuality is illegal in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and under the federal criminal provisions, consensual same-sex sexual activity is punishable by imprisonment.
I really am interested in your thoughts, but please refrain from religious, racist, sexist or political abuse, or I may have to sentence you to 50 lashes (or placed in moderation, which is worse!)….
So People think a country has bad human right just because their laws/ culture is different from theirs, I DONT THINK SO
Maybe it has something to do with the routine use of torture, disappearances, supression of the press and political activism, and laws that discriminate based on nationality, gender and sexuality.
I was never happy with the ‘visit Rwanda’ deal particularly as it was signed only a few months after 12 refugees were shot dead by the Rwandan authorities during a rally protesting about the lack and/or quality of the food they were receiving. This was in 2018 since when we have extended the contract. I can’t comment on Sobha Realty as I have never heard of them. Big business usually turns a blind eye to domestic or political issues relating to countries they’re dealing with. Anyway we already have a long term deal with The Emirates and the women’s team are quite happy wearing the shirt, so what is the difference?
Outlawing homosexuality is not the preserve of the Arab states for the Cathlothic Church for one is on our doorstep so does that mean gay people do not attend a Catholic church? I think not.
For Arsenal Football Club and others it is a question of staying with firmly held principles on such matters, safe in the knowledge that you may have to answer for the actions you take and the company you choose re: Sponsors.