I won’t lie, from 2-0 down to 6-2 win for Arsenal Women has aged me..

This weekend’s WSL football has been an absolute roller-coaster..

When watching our Arsenal Women, playing away to Leicester City Women on Sunday, all I could think was ‘NO WAY!’ – “this cannot be a repeat of Man city’s belting loss to Brighton.. and it looked like that right up until half-time to be fair..”

Then.. Whack! Bang! Wallop! Our girls were back!!! In abundance and some…

From 2-0 down at half-time to a 6-2 finish was absolutely outstanding for our Gunners – no matter what colours you’re wearing or what team you’re shouting for!

I was massively impressed by Leicester City’s first half play and, to be honest they played magnificently, in my humble.. But the 2nd half was unfair.. (to the opposition) when our Gunners came out with all guns blazing! You couldn’t write it although I am attempting to now lol!

So, when I started this game I reckon I was 39+ BUT, by the end of the game I had definitely moved into the 49+ category! I’m sure I even picked up a grey hair or two along the way!

Your opinions of the game (and everything!) are always welcome Gooners!

Look forward to hearing from you!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

