“I worked hard,” Fringe player hints he wants to remain at Arsenal

Nicolas Pepe has hinted that he wants to remain at Arsenal and he has worked hard to prepare for this campaign.

The Ivorian has struggled to make an impact since he moved to the Emirates in 2019.

He was expected to make the club stronger, but his record-breaking transfer has been a disaster.

Arsenal is now prepared to cut their losses on him and allow him to leave the club.

The winger has interest from several clubs according to the rumour mill, but it seems he wants to stay.

In a recent Instagram post, he published images of himself, with the caption: “I worked hard during the summer. Change a lot of things.

“I’m focused and determined with Arsenal and my teammates”

It is shameful that Pepe is our record signing because he will never justify the amount we spent to add him to our squad.

The attacker is simply not good enough and he must be sincere with himself and know that he needs to leave.

If a good offer comes for his signature, we should consider it. We might need to subsidise his wages for a while. That will still not be a bad idea as long as it takes him far away from the Emirates.

