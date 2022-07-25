“I worked hard,” Fringe player hints he wants to remain at Arsenal

Nicolas Pepe has hinted that he wants to remain at Arsenal and he has worked hard to prepare for this campaign.
The Ivorian has struggled to make an impact since he moved to the Emirates in 2019.
He was expected to make the club stronger, but his record-breaking transfer has been a disaster.
Arsenal is now prepared to cut their losses on him and allow him to leave the club.
The winger has interest from several clubs according to the rumour mill, but it seems he wants to stay.
In a recent Instagram post, he published images of himself, with the caption: “I worked hard during the summer. Change a lot of things.
“I’m focused and determined with Arsenal and my teammates”
It is shameful that Pepe is our record signing because he will never justify the amount we spent to add him to our squad.
The attacker is simply not good enough and he must be sincere with himself and know that he needs to leave.
If a good offer comes for his signature, we should consider it. We might need to subsidise his wages for a while. That will still not be a bad idea as long as it takes him far away from the Emirates.
Time over bros, I personally like what Edu said about raising our target from champions league qualifying to winning major titles and we need good and serious players to achieve that.
I respect the dedication, but if someone is not good enough at the end of the day they aren’t good enough. I could practice 24/7 for the next 10 years and will still never play above a Sunday league level. Results-based business, not a sympathy one.
The Premier League just doesn’t suit some players and Pepe seems to be one of them. £72m wasted by the board when Emery wanted Zaha… all money under the table sort of deal, Thanks Raul.
Saliba though use did get right.