I would be ashamed if any Arsenal players voted to go on strike because they play too much football

When asked the question, Rodri says football isn’t far away from players going on strike due to how many fixtures they have to play.

He stresses that’s not an opinion exclusive to Man City, but in dressing rooms throughout the game.

I have to say as someone familiar with the care industry, I would feel very let down if one Gunner stood outside with a banner demanding better treatment, not when they are earning thousands of pounds a week.

Reflecting society, some want the best of both worlds. They are happy to get the outrageous wages, which is a consequence of how much the product is being shown but want to the same amount of work as before?

In most professions, the more you earn the greater output an employer will demand of you.

NHS workers protest for an increase in salaries because their hours and demands are being overwhelmed which isn’t reflected in their pay.

If Rodri refused to play, demanded he only play twice a week, have summers off, etc but then accepted a wage cap of 100,000 pounds a week I would respect him for that.

Instead, he wants to take and take and take but gives nothing back in return.

Will my TV subscriptions, ticket prices, Shirts be cheaper if less football takes place?

Rodri is well qualified to talk about the physical and mental demand of a schedule where he’s barely had any time off. Yet it’s never stopped him from being outstanding.

If you look at Messi and Ronaldo, for nearly two decades winning La Liga, it didn’t impact them winning the Champions League, which didn’t then prevent them having the fitness to lift trophies with their nations.

In the history of the sport, the best teams and players play the most games and walk away with Doubles, even Trebles. That’s never changed yet (and this is scary) fans are starting to believe it is.

I read some Gooners concerned this week that we have, three days before heading to Manchester, have to travel to …. Italy!

Whisper it quietly …. Apart from the additional 2 European games you’re playing the same number of games your peers played for decades.

In fact, in the early 000’s you played 17 games to win the Champions League, in 2024 it’s 15.

The format for the domestic Cups is also smaller.

So, at Arsenal’s most successful period in their history more club fixtures existed on their calendar.

In reality, this workload entails you a couple of times a week (sometimes three) to kick a ball around for 90 minutes. That is managed by rest days, world class medical experts, dieticians, chefs etc and luxury accommodation and transport.

I am of course not a professional doctor. I don’t have the data to tell you whose stats are in the danger zones.

The moment though your employer is sending you halfway round the world for preseason then they can’t claim player welfare is their priority.

The Gunners could have had friendlies exclusively in London for fitness, allowing everyone to be at home with their families instead of being abroad for a week.

That could only improve a person’s mental health.

If Josh Kroenke could have ordered any Gunner, not at the Euros or Copa America, to stay at home for a couple of months doing their training at the workplace. The priority though was to head to America and sell their brand to the USA.

The moment that happens you can’t complain about the schedule.

When Mikel Arteta was asked about injuries, he essentially said it was part of the game and his squad would embrace the challenge.

That’s the attitude I want.

If one Arsenal player went on strike, I would be ashamed.

Dan

