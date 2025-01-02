“I would break the bank for him.” Merson urges Arsenal to sign in-form star

Paul Merson has become the latest voice to urge Arsenal to make a move for Alexander Isak, as the Swedish striker continues to impress in the Premier League.

Isak has shown remarkable improvement year after year, establishing himself as one of the most exciting forwards in England. His form is a key reason why Newcastle United remains a strong contender for a top-four finish this season, despite missing out on European qualification last term.

While Isak is reportedly happy at St. James’ Park and focused on scoring goals for the Magpies, his performances have not gone unnoticed by top clubs, including Arsenal. The Gunners, along with other potential suitors, are said to be exploring ways to pry the 25-year-old away from Newcastle.

However, Newcastle would likely demand a significant transfer fee for their star striker. Despite this, Merson believes Arsenal should be willing to “break the bank” to secure Isak’s signature, insisting the forward is precisely what Mikel Arteta’s team needs to reach the next level.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said:

“If I was Arsenal and I had the money, I would go and buy Isak. I would break the bank for him. I think he is the best of the best. I think he takes Arsenal to another level. I am looking at the all-round picture and next season as well. I think if they can get hold of Isak—who I think is the best in the business at the moment—that will be a massive coup for Arsenal.

“The way Arsenal play, I would have to go with Isak [over Haaland]. They have got a lot of build-up play, and they want the forwards to join in. He probably suits Arsenal more than Haaland.”

There’s no doubt that Isak is among the most talented strikers in the game, and his ability to link play and score crucial goals would fit seamlessly into Arsenal’s system. Adding a player of his calibre to the squad could be transformative, making the Gunners even stronger contenders domestically and in Europe.