‘I would like that” David Seaman backs Arsenal to complete one move this summer

David Seaman has backed Arsenal to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United this summer as the Gunners continue looking to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season.

The left wing position is one of the key areas Arsenal want to improve during the current transfer window as they search for a stronger first-choice option capable of adding greater consistency in attack.

Several players have already been linked with the role, and Arsenal are expected to complete the signing of at least one new wide attacker before the market closes.

Rashford linked with Arsenal move

Rashford is among the names reportedly under consideration as Manchester United prepare for his departure following his loan spell at Barcelona last season, where he impressed with his performances.

Arsenal believe the England international possesses the quality required to improve their squad and is expected to continue monitoring his situation closely throughout the summer.

For now, Rashford remains fully focused on the World Cup, but he is viewed as a player who could potentially offer an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left side of Arsenal’s attack.

The forward’s pace, direct running and experience at the highest level are qualities Arsenal believe could strengthen their options in major matches both domestically and in Europe.

Seaman supports possible transfer

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football, Seaman expressed support for the idea of Rashford joining Arsenal.

“I would like that move because I still think Marcus Rashford has got a lot to offer. He’s still very dangerous when he’s on it.

“But then, straight away, my head then goes, ‘Who’s he gonna replace?’ We’ve got [Gabriel] Martinelli and [Leandro] Trossard.

“If they sign Rashford, they’re probably going to get rid of one of those two. But he is a real talent.”

Seaman’s comments reflect the debate surrounding Arsenal’s current attacking options and whether Rashford could provide an improvement in the position.

Any move would likely depend on Arsenal creating space within the squad, with Martinelli and Trossard both potentially affected if a major attacking signing arrives during the transfer window.