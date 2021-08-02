‘I would love him at Arsenal’ – Campbell wants us to consider unhappy PL right-back’s signature

Kevin Campbell claims he would ‘love’ Vladamir Coufal to move to Arsenal after the player admitted that contract negotiations with West Ham were off-track.

The Czech international enjoyed a thoroughly impressive debut season in East London, and was expected to be rewarded with a new bumper deal, but the offer from the Hammers is not believed to have been satisfactory.

Sky Sports reported that negotiations were not progressing as you would have expected after his impressive campaign, and the former Gunner has moved to claim that he would love to see him at Arsenal amidst the saga.

“Let the party start,” Campbell told the Football Insider.

“It’s one of them, isn’t it? It’s a game of chess. It always is with things like this.

“He knows what the other players are earning and the offer they have made to him is obviously derogatory.

“It’s clearly nowhere near what the others are earning and that’s the issue. He had a really good season last year.

“He‘s really good and he deserves to be paid accordingly. I would love him at Arsenal.“

So far this summer, we appear to be struggling to offload Hector Bellerin, which is likely to block us from looking into strengthening our right-back role, although with both Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares also in the squad, it isn’t 100% clear whether the club would be desperate to sign another RB regardless.

Would Coufal be an immediate improvement to our right-back options? Would Arsenal have to replace Bellerin if a buyer was found?

