‘I would love it to happen.’ Arsenal man urged to end career at his former club

Nuno Gomes has urged David Luiz to finish his career at Benfica as the Brazilian moves towards the end of his playing days.

Luiz was on the books of the Portuguese side from 2007 to 2011 when he left them to join Chelsea.

He has previously stated that he would love to return there and Gomes has now urged him to make the move.

The defender played with the Portugal legend at the Lisbon side before leaving for Chelsea and Gomes thinks it has to be a part of the football story that Luiz returned to Benfica and ended his career there.

He recalled when Luiz first left the club and said the Brazilian was very reluctant to make the move because he had become settled in the Portuguese city.

However, he had to leave because the offer he got was simply too good to turn down.

‘Let’s see what happens,’ Gomes told Goal.

‘I remember that when he left Benfica he was very well adapted to Portugal in terms of his career on the pitch and his social life off the pitch. He was like a Portuguese already in terms of his way of life and culture.

‘He struggled a little bit to leave because he was doing very well and was very well settled here. But the offer that he received he couldn’t refuse.

‘But he always said that one day he wanted to return. I don’t know if it will be possible or not, but I would love it to happen.’

Luiz is nearing the end of his Arsenal stay and his leadership skills have been praised by Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard could try to persuade him to join his backroom staff.