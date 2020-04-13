I would love Ramsey to come back, but could Arsenal afford him?

Can we afford Ramsey? by Dan Smith

I get that with no football on, the media are struggling to find things to talk about, but the idea that Ramsey could be returning to the Emirates is lazy journalism.

There are rumours that Liverpool and Man United are interested, so they throw our name into the conversation based on it did seem like the midfielder was upset to leave a club he had grown up at.

Some even suggest his preference was to stay, that he had shaken hands on a new deal, and it was Arsenal who chose, not just to change their mind on the wage offer, but to cancel all negotiations period.

There is suggestions that this was based on Unai Emery feeling that the Welshmen didn’t suit his style of play, and that over 200,000 pound a week was allotted to pay for someone not playing every week.

There’s every chance Arteta does rate someone he played with and won 2 FA Cups with. Yet if we were not prepared to pay over 200,000 pounds 12 months ago why would we be willing to give even more now – plus a transfer fee?

It would leave Stan Kroenke quite red-faced to have to pay for an asset which he gave away for free. That’s not how you become a billionaire.

Plus it’s still hard to justify making one of your highest paid players someone with such a poor injury record. It feels like Rambo always has a spell in a season where he will be on the side-lines, and that’s why Juventus are prepared to listen to offers.

It was a smart business model by Juve. They paid over the odds in wages for ta alent out of contract, yet knew in the worst case they could demand a fee a year later.

I would love to see Ramsey back at Arsenal. I saw him as the perfect captain to the youngsters breaking through. He is someone who truly loved the shirt. Even how he acted when we lost the Europa League Final, he was class till the end. Yet he kind of priced himself out of ever coming back.

It would take the Italians to be desperate to do a deal, where maybe they pay part of his earnings say for a loan. Clearly, they don’t have to do that with clubs willing to buy.

So gooners, would you take Rambo back? Is it even a realistic deal to structure?

Be kind in comments..

Dan Smith