“I would love to see him take over” Campbell joins fans wanting Dangote’s ownership

Kevin Campbell has admitted that he is on board with the Arsenal fans who are calling for Nigerian Billionaire, Aliko Dangote to become the club’s new owner.
Stan Kroenke has remained an unpopular owner of the north London side and the American’s mistake in joining the proposed European Super League has seen Arsenal fans calling for his departure from their club.
One man who has indicated an interest in becoming the club’s owner is Dangote.
He has reportedly claimed via Football London that he would try to buy the club this year if he finishes his refinery project.
Some Arsenal fans believe the time has come for him to fulfil his promise as they have no interest in struggling under the ownership of Kroenke anymore.
Campbell was asked if he would love the Nigerian to take over the club and he admits that he would absolutely love to see his team in the hands of the businessman.
When asked if he would welcome a Dangote takeover, Campbell said via Football Insider: “100 per cent, I would love to see him take over.
“First and foremost he is a massive fan of Arsenal. He is also one of the wealthiest guys around. He has got the money. That is the key. He has more than got the money.
“As a fan of the club he would want to put us back on the right footing. 100 per cent, I would love it to happen. I would absolutely love it.
“At the end of the day, all fans can hope for is an owner who cares. You want the owner to put the best possible product out on the pitch.
“It is not like how it was in the 70s and 80s. These football clubs are global entities.”
Dangote please come, we are waiting . kroenke out!
GOD bless u Campbell, I have lost my pride, my bragging right & my voice because of Arsenal’s league position, all because of one stingy owner. Fans 4rm other clubs call my beloved club a bar because of a bar around my vicinity bearing Arsenal Bar. They don’t consider us a top 4 team anymore. I want all Arsenal fans in the UK 2 kick KSE out of our club 4ever. I hate what I don’t like.
You can’t make a man sell something he owns soley, if he doesn’t want too. Kroenke out is fine and all. No problems from me on that. But as a business owner myself. I understand trying to make your business more profitable and sustainable for the future. So i wasnt that mad about the super league. Better yet I really didnt care. I would watch Arsenal any way I can Cl or SL. I just dont loke how the govt stepping in to private matters. The PL is a private company. Arsenal is a private company. Govt out, let the fa and other pl teams work it out.
Careful what you wish for. First of all Dangote is a businessman before being a fan.
Plus if you have Nigerian friends, which I do a lot, you’d be wise to ask about Dangote.
The man is no different from Kroenke in the sense that his biggest strength is monopolizing sectors in the Nigerian belt. He has no competition in the full country, and when a competitor starts arising, somehow Nigeria’s corrupt govt kills off his competitor.
He rules the cement sector, rules the pastry and flour sector. He’s ruling the sugar sector.
Just this month the Nigerian Govt placed a ban on importations of wheats and sugar into the country.
Guess what? Growing businessmen who don’t have large scale production plants like Dangote can’t import Sugar or Wheat anymore and it’s suicide saying they’ll try to produce it from home. The average Nigerian deals and consume bread a lot more than other meals, because it’s affordable and could go along with anything to eat properly.
Now you and I know production of bread requires flour, sugar and sometimes wheatst.
Well guess who stands to gain the most from the ban placed on importation of sugar and wheat?
Dangote, owning the full sector completely.
Oh when he finishes his refinery, all of the country’s oil dealings and refining would be Dangote.
One man, One man with connections lined up al over the place to rule the market.
Btw, during the lockdown when flights and borders were closed. Dangote’s company alone received sole right to keep on operating to and fro borders.
I have Northern Nigerian friends, and I have Eastern Nigerian friends.
One thing they all agree on the most? Dangote is the greediest man in Africa. Yeah it takes greed to be highly successful, but then it’s also one lesser evil. Greedy Kroenke or Greedy Dangote?
If we want a sugar daddy I’d rather Usmanov buys the club or we get an oil sugar daddy instead of these men looking to make more more more money.
My point is, stop parading this bullshít that first he’s a fan. First he’s a businessman, and he’s not just gonna pump billions into the club because “He’s a fan”.
Say it louder so the other “economical”Arsenal supporters can hear you.
Apart from the Leicester miracle every title this century has been bought by massive spending.
Last week Arsenal fans condemned greedy Super League teams.
Yet the same Arsenal fans now
want Dangote to come in and buy a title.
I have altered my expectations for Arsenal next season
I will gladly take a
18 win 10 draws 10 loss = 64 points Enough to make the EL.
League Cup and FA cup are a bonus.
the fans always want the club to be the next PSG….
pay any club or player whatever they wants…
100m here 200m there and so on…..
Another former tool .Do these guys just pander to the supporters to look interesting and stay relevant?