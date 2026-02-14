“I would not be relaxed” Guardiola playing mind games with Arsenal

Arsenal lead Manchester City by four points at the top of the Premier League table, yet many of the Gunners’ supporters remain uneasy. In recent seasons, City have dominated the title race, with themselves and Liverpool sharing the championship between them since 2018.

Liverpool, despite being the defending champions, has not matched their usual standards this term, which has strengthened the perception that this could finally be Arsenal’s season. The Gunners have placed themselves in a strong position and will be determined to ensure they capitalise on the opportunity.

Pressure at the Top

In previous campaigns, Arsenal have fallen short in decisive moments, and their recent reduction to a four-point advantage has heightened anxiety among some supporters. With 12 matches remaining, the margin for error is slim, and any dropped points could quickly shift the balance of the title race.

The players at the Emirates Stadium understand the importance of maintaining focus and composure. Consistency, discipline, and mental resilience will be essential if they are to convert their current position into a league triumph. The closing stages of the season often test a squad’s depth and resolve, particularly when facing a rival with Manchester City’s experience and pedigree.

Guardiola’s Perspective

Pep Guardiola has acknowledged the psychological dimension of the title race. Speaking via Metro Sports, he said:

‘I would prefer to be in the position Arsenal are in than our position.

‘If I would be in the position with four points in front of second, with 12 games left, I would not be relaxed. Imagine being four points behind, I am less relaxed.

‘I would still prefer to be in the position Arsenal are in than we are.’

Guardiola’s comments underline the tension on both sides of the contest. While Arsenal hold the advantage, Manchester City’s pursuit ensures the race remains intense. The coming weeks will likely determine whether the Gunners can withstand the pressure and secure the title ahead of their closest challengers.

