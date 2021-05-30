“I would not like to go on loan to another club again.” Ceballos rules out a third loan spell at Arsenal

Dani Ceballos has appeared to rule out a third loan spell at Arsenal after revealing that he wants some stability in his career.

The Spaniard spent the last two campaigns at the Emirates where he was a key member of Mikel Arteta’s team.

He helped the club to win the FA Cup in 2019/2020 and his fine form forced them to bring him back for another temporary spell.

His second campaign hasn’t been as successful as the first one with the Gunners having a poor season.

He also faced more competition for a place in the team with the likes of Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard playing ahead of him in some games.

There have been suggestions that he could return to the Emirates for another loan spell, but the midfielder has ruled that out in a recent interview where he discussed his future plans.

Speaking about his future, the Spain international told Canal Sur Radio: ‘The Premier League is a very attractive league, I was lucky to be able to play in it last season and win the FA Cup, and this second season has helped me to consolidate myself.

‘I am very happy because I have learned a lot, I have become a better player, more complete, and I think that, although my chapter has not closed as we would have liked, with another title, I am very happy with the experience.

‘It is true that I have a contract with Real Madrid for the next two years and I would not like to go on loan to another club again.

‘With the experience of the last two years, I am a player who needs to feel important, I would like to start next year from the beginning and feeling important, but settling down. So, it’s important going forward to know what you want to do.

‘I think that a player achieves his maximum level when he is completely happy and for that he has to be 100 per cent focused on his club.

‘I am 24-years-old, I am a very young player, with a lot of time still ahead of me, and the truth is that my expectations are clear: to settle in a club, feel important and enjoy football.’