“I would say good luck” Thomas Frank makes Brentford’s stance on Arsenal target clear

Arsenal is reportedly one of the clubs closely monitoring Bryan Mbeumo’s progress this season as the Cameroon international enjoys a stellar first half of the campaign. The forward has been a standout performer for Brentford, contributing consistently with goals and proving instrumental in helping the Bees maintain their status as a solid mid-table side in the Premier League.

Mbeumo’s performances have attracted attention from top clubs, including Arsenal, who are keen to strengthen their squad further. The Gunners are known for their commitment to squad improvement and reportedly view Mbeumo as a potential addition who could bring depth and versatility to their attack. With Bukayo Saka sidelined for two months, Arsenal is widely expected to explore options in the January transfer window to ensure they remain competitive in both domestic and European competitions. Mbeumo has been identified as a possible target, offering qualities that could complement or provide an alternative to Saka’s skill set.

However, Arsenal faces stiff competition for Mbeumo’s signature, as his performances have made him one of the most sought-after players in England. Brentford, understandably, is reluctant to part ways with one of their most valuable assets mid-season. Manager Thomas Frank made it clear that the club has no intention of allowing Mbeumo to leave in January. Speaking to 90Mins, Frank confidently stated: “In January? I would say good luck. We love Bryan. He loves playing here. He has had a fantastic season, so nothing will happen.”

This firm stance underscores Brentford’s commitment to keeping Mbeumo for the entirety of the campaign as they look to build on their solid start. From Arsenal’s perspective, while Mbeumo would undoubtedly enhance their attacking options, securing his transfer in January appears highly unlikely given Brentford’s determination to retain him.

For Arsenal, pursuing Mbeumo would be a strategic long-term investment, but any move for the player may have to wait until the summer. In the meantime, the Gunners will likely explore other options to fill the temporary gap left by Saka’s absence. Mbeumo’s quality and consistency make him an exciting prospect, but prying him away from Brentford in January will be a formidable challenge.