“I would think that’s it” Pundit declares Arsenal can now forget about the title race

Pundit Jim Beglin believes Arsenal have effectively surrendered their hopes of winning the Premier League title following a disappointing 1-1 draw against Everton this afternoon.

The Gunners approached the fixture with full awareness of the challenge Everton posed. Having seen Liverpool narrowly defeat the Toffees earlier in the week, Arsenal supporters had high expectations that their side would deliver a similar result. The team started brightly, taking the lead and dominating the match in terms of possession and territory. However, despite their efforts, they were unable to break down a resilient Everton side that defended with discipline and capitalised on the few opportunities that came their way.

Arsenal struggled to create clear-cut chances, and the few that did materialise were not converted. Although Everton’s defensive organisation made life difficult, the Gunners will be disappointed not to have taken all three points, especially given the context of the title race.

The draw has dealt a serious blow to Arsenal’s ambitions of catching Liverpool. With the Reds set to play tomorrow, they now have the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table to 14 points—an advantage that would be extremely difficult for any rival to overcome at this stage of the season.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Beglin shared his thoughts on the implications of the result, stating: “I would think that’s it for the title. Everyone is convinced that it’s going to end up in this city, across Stanley Park. Everton doing Liverpool a favour – that’s a first!” His comments reflect a growing sentiment that Liverpool are now firm favourites to reclaim the Premier League crown.

For Arsenal, the frustration will be compounded by the fact that they had control of the match for long spells but failed to capitalise. It was a costly result, and while the title race is not mathematically over, the road ahead looks increasingly difficult. The Gunners will need a near-perfect run in their remaining fixtures—and hope for unexpected slip-ups from Liverpool—if they are to keep their fading title hopes alive.