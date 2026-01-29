‘I wouldn’t be panicking’ Pundit has no doubts about Arsenal’s title chances

Theo Walcott believes Arsenal should not be overly concerned about their recent form ahead of the Premier League run-in, despite failing to win their last three league matches. The former forward feels the broader context of the season shows there is no cause for panic as the campaign approaches its decisive stage.

At the weekend, Arsenal were beaten by Manchester United at the Emirates, a result that saw the Gunners fail to maintain their points advantage at the top of the standings. Mikel Arteta’s side have been among the strongest teams in the league throughout the season, yet United proved resilient and difficult to break down on the day. The defeat added to a run of results that has raised concerns among sections of the fanbase.

Recent Results and Fan Concerns

Arsenal have consistently demonstrated that they are one of the teams to beat in the Premier League, but the last few weeks have been challenging. A sequence of matches without a win has prompted questions about momentum and timing, particularly with the run in now underway. Supporters have begun to worry that this dip could come at a critical moment in the title race.

However, the wider picture suggests that inconsistency has not been unique to Arsenal. Many teams across the league have struggled for sustained form at various points this season. Arteta’s side remains well placed, and there is still confidence within the club that they can recover quickly and reassert themselves.

Walcott’s Perspective on the Title Push

Walcott has urged calm and perspective when assessing Arsenal’s position. Speaking via the Metro, he said, ‘It was a completely different Manchester United team, that’s no excuse.

‘I wouldn’t be panicking at all, no, because they have been in this position before.

‘At times this year, everyone has been struggling. People are saying that Arsenal are struggling now, it’s one game.

‘I always felt that going away to Sunderland, who haven’t lost at all at home, was a good result. Nottingham Forest were fighting for their lives, they genuinely are. These teams are competitive.’

His comments highlight the competitive nature of the league and the fine margins involved. From Walcott’s viewpoint, Arsenal’s experience of previous title challenges should help them navigate this period without losing belief or focus.