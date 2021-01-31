“I wouldn’t be taking Mustafi” Liverpool discouraged from signing Arsenal man

Shkodran Mustafi has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent days as they look to cover for their injured centre-backs.

The Reds have no recognisable central defender available after the likes of Virgil van Dijk, and Joe Gomez suffered long-term injuries.

They have had to use Fabinho and Jordan Henderson as centre-backs in their recent games.

With just over 24 hours to go before this transfer window closes, the Reds have been linked with a move for the 28-year-old.

The German had looked revived in the first few months of Mikel Arteta’s reign, but a long-term injury hampered his progress and he is now down the pecking order.

With six months left on his current deal, Arsenal will be happy to move him on for some sort of fee.

Despite their problems at the back, former Arsenal man, Perry Groves has discouraged Liverpool from making a move for him.

He says the German always plays with a mistake in him and doesn’t keep his concentration in games.

“I wouldn’t be taking Mustafi, because I’ve seen him play for Arsenal!” Groves told talkSPORT.

“He’s always got a mistake in him. He loses concentration.

“Even in the ginger brotherhood, I can’t back him!

“If you’re bringing someone in, they’ve got to be as good or better than what you’ve got – and I don’t think Mustafi is.”