“I wouldn’t go anywhere near it.” Former Gunner tells Conte to avoid Arsenal

Former Gunner Kevin Campbell says he would not accept the Arsenal job if he was Antonio Conte as the Italian is linked with a move to the Emirates.

The Gunners have made a poor start to this campaign with three losses and no goals scored from as many league games this season.

That run of form has placed Mikel Arteta under serious pressure with the Spanish manager now hoping his team can start winning matches after the international break.

Arsenal fans feel they have been patient enough and some of them believe Arteta is not good enough for the job.

One manager that has shown that he has what it takes to win titles for different clubs and in different competitions is Conte.

He won the Premier League with Chelsea and he also won the Serie A with Inter Milan last season.

He can be trusted to return Arsenal to the glory days, but Campbell says unless they back him in the market, he shouldn’t go near the club.

Asked if Arsenal should pursue Conte, Campbell told Sky Sports as quoted by Express Sport: “If you back him.

“Arsenal with all their players fit will be okay.

“But if I’m Antonio Conte and I’m looking at that yesterday, I wouldn’t go anywhere near it.

“Let’s be honest, I wouldn’t go anywhere near it. Because it’s the basics. They’re getting the basics wrong.

“And if you can’t do the basics as a professional footballer…

“The manager can prepare you as much as he wants for a game. Once you cross that game, it’s your job. You can’t let [Ilkay] Gundogan beat you at the back post.

“It’s not up to the manager to go and press people and stay on your feet and communicate and be hard to beat.”