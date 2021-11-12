“I wouldn’t have any of them” Wilshere backs Arteta when asked to choose a replacement

Jack Wilshere has backed Mikel Arteta to remain the manager of Arsenal for around a decade as he chooses his former teammate over Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

All three midfielders have become managers, and they are now developing their careers.

If Norwich confirms Lampard as their next boss, they would all be managing different Premier League clubs this season.

Arteta has won the FA Cup and the Community Shield at Arsenal. Gerrard won the last Scottish league title with Rangers before joining Aston Villa recently.

All of them look to be on the path to becoming superb managers in the Premier League, but Wilshere will not swap Arteta for any of the others.

He was asked on TalkSport to choose between Gerard and Lampard who he thought should manage Arsenal and he responded: “None of them because Mikel is going to be there for the next 10 years.

“I can’t . I don’t know. I can’t! I wouldn’t have any of them, it’s Mikel – they’re the same age.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta is now doing a good job at the Emirates and the former midfielder could remain at the club for a long time.

While his destiny is in his hands, Arsenal has never been a club that enjoys changing managers like some EPL clubs.

The Gunners backed Arsene Wenger for over two decades and Arteta can enjoy that much support as long as his team remains one of the best in the Premier League.

For now, finishing inside the European places would be considered a success considering where the club ended the last campaign.