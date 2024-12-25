Ian Wright tells Arsenal to “go for” a surprising alternative to Alexander Isak

Omar Marmoush of Eintracht Frankfurt controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

In the winter transfer window, all eyes are on what the Arsenal decision-makers have planned to support Mikel Arteta as he aims to guide the club to league glory.

It has never been clearer where Arsenal need to bolster: the attack. This winter transfer window is crucial. Arsenal let go of most of their attacking options (Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, and Eddie Nketiah) last summer and never did much to replace them by signing that top striker and dynamic winger they needed.

Saka’s injury may have Arsenal thinking about going all out for a winger, but they also need a striker. Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz may score goals at times, but their lack of clinical finishing holds this Arsenal team back. The idea is that with a clinical striker, Arsenal’s struggles in front of goal may just be a thing of the past.

Alexander Isak has suddenly (again!) become the striker we’ve been linked with. As hard as a move for Isak has seemed, Ian Wright has highlighted another striker Arsenal can consider signing.

The Arsenal legend wants the Gunners to consider Frankfurt’s in-form striker Omar Marmoush as a striking option. The Egyptian striker is in the form of his life; in 15 league games, he’s got 13 goals and 7 assists, and Wright thinks Arsenal should take a chance on him.

“You know what? There’s two players I’d probably go for here. But like, we obviously have to go for one. And I’d like people to have a look at Omar Marmoush, Eintracht Frankfurt,” Wright said on his ‘Wrighty’s House Podcast’.

“You know him, right? You know him very well. If you’re going, if I’m going now, and you have to get something, if you go hard, go and look at Omar Marmoush, Eintracht Frankfurt, see what he’s doing.”

Most of Arsenal’s striking targets would leave their clubs for nothing but a premium in the winter transfer window.

With it alleged that Marmoush could go for between £50-60 million, he should be under consideration. If you could get him for less than £60 million and then go out there and get a £50 million winger like Bryan Mbeumo and have the attacking options needed to sustain that title charge.

What do you think?

Sam P

