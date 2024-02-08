Ian Wright thinks just one thing can stop Arsenal winning the Champions League

Ian Wright believes Arsenal has the potential to win the Premier League, but they must first shrug off one poor habit. Arsenal’s 2023-24 Champions League campaign will resume in around two weeks, with a round of 16 match against FC Porto.

That fixture appears to be a fair one for the Gunners, and some anticipate them to win both at home and away. If Arsenal manages to get to the quarterfinals, it may begin to appear like they have a chance of winning the Premier European competition. Like Ian Wright, I believe Arsenal can win the league and agree with his admission that their lack of effectiveness Infront of goal is the only thing standing in their way of Champions League glory.

“I’d love Arsenal to win it,” said Ian Wright, speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet.

“If we got there, to the final with City, I’d feel more confident.

“But we’ve got to be more ruthless with the chances – you’ve got see games off so you can relax in games.

“At the moment we’re not taking those chances even though in the end we won the game, but if we could take those chances, I’d be more confident about going to play these teams because we’re defending a lot better.”

The Champions League knockout stages are won and lost based on a team’s defensive prowess and goal-scoring efficiency. We can trust Arsenal’s defence, but not their attack since it is unpredictable. With no marquee striker joining in the winter, Arteta must devise a strategy to get the best out of his strikers, after which he may easily lead Arsenal to Champions League glory.

Do you think Arsenal can win the Champions League, despite not having a clinical goalscorer?

Sam P

