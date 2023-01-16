Ian Wright admits Arsenal cannot compete with Chelsea in the transfer market

Arsenal idol Ian Wright has admitted it is hard for the Gunners to compete financially with Chelsea after Mikel Arteta’s side lost Mykhailo Mudryk to the Blues despite starting earlier than their rivals to work on the deal.

The Gunners made three bids, but they did not meet Shakhtar Donetsk’s demand for his signature, giving Chelsea room to enter the race.

The Blues came in and tabled an offer which bettered what the Gunners wanted to pay and also offered an improved salary to the winger.

He agreed to the deal and the Blues moved swiftly to complete the transfer, with Arsenal left red-faced, considering the player flirted with a move to the Emirates for much of the last few months.

Wright understands and says via The Daily Mail:

‘It’s one of those, unfortunately, that we may have missed out on but Arsenal cannot, cannot compete with what Chelsea can offer a player like that,’

We are the most in-form and progressive clubs in the Premier League now, but that is clearly not enough to lure a player to the Emirates.

Mudryk has proven that players will go where the money is and we should be prepared to lose more targets if we do not splash the cash.

