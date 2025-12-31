Ian Wright admits Merino was lucky to escape a sending off against Villa

Mikel Merino was walking a disciplinary tightrope during Arsenal’s 4-1 Premier League win over Aston Villa, having already been shown a yellow card when he pulled down Morgan Rogers. The challenge raised immediate questions about whether the midfielder should have received a second booking and been sent off.

Merino had been deployed in the centre of midfield following the absence of Declan Rice and produced a strong overall display. The match itself was tense and demanded maximum concentration and discipline from every Arsenal player, with the Gunners fully aware of the quality Villa possess. Arsenal rose to the challenge and asserted their authority, but moments of overaggression threatened to undermine their control.

Arsenal boasts some of the finest players in Europe, and the Villa fixture was an opportunity to demonstrate that strength. While they ultimately succeeded, Merino’s challenge on Rogers stood out as a moment that could have changed the course of the contest.

Key Moment Raises Debate

At the time of the incident, Merino was already on a booking and was fortunate that the referee did not deem the foul worthy of a second yellow card. Rogers was pulled back as Arsenal sought to halt a dangerous break, and the decision not to dismiss Merino has since sparked debate among supporters and pundits.

Had Arsenal been reduced to ten men, the dynamic of the match could have shifted significantly. With Villa still in contention at that stage, the balance of the game may have swung in their favour, making the officials’ judgement a crucial factor in the outcome.

Wright Shares His View

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright also reflected on the incident, offering his assessment as reported by the Metro, saying, ‘He’s very fortunate because I think he should have (been sent off).

‘I don’t know it works (with VAR) but he knows what he’s doing, he’s grabbed his arm and he knows. We’ve got the capability of seeing that.

‘It was 2-0 at that stage, if Arsenal go down to ten men, it could have had a massive impact on the game.

‘That’s down to the officials to see that and get that right. Mikel Merino has gotten away with one there because by my account that is two yellows.’

Despite the controversy, Arsenal maintained their composure and completed a convincing victory, though the incident remains a significant talking point from the match.