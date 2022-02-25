Ian Wright advises Arsenal man on how to become more useful

Ian Wright has urged Alexandre Lacazette to play further upfield to give Arsenal a target man in matches.
The Frenchman is skilled at linking the play and playing with his back to goal.
This helps him to bring other Arsenal attackers into the game and to exploit gaps in opponents’ defences.
However, the former Lyon striker sometimes comes too deep to get the ball, and Wright doesn’t like that.
The legendary striker believes it limits the damage Arsenal can do to opposing teams and wants him to play much closer to the opponents’ goal and give Arsenal someone to aim at.
He said via The Daily Mail: ‘I’d like to see more goals from someone like Lacazette. I think some of the time he’s coming way too deep. We need a focal point because we’ve got players who can run off of him.
‘I’d like him to stay up there a little bit more, we know he has to link but stay up there a little bit more, give us someone to hit.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Lacazette has become our main striker, and he needs to get his positioning right before he can help the club.
The Frenchman is one of the key players at the club now and we need him to contribute to the goals.
If he takes this advice, he could improve his goal-scoring record at the moment.
Slightly off topic but if I was a top striker looking for a move this summer, I’d be looking at recent Arsenal performances and the number of chances created, and be thinking “I could be the difference maker in one of the biggest clubs in the world”
Anyone got Erling’s number on speed dial?
Back on topic (and reality), I loved Lacazette’s effort yesterday and do think the goals will start to come. I’d be happy to have him back on a one year deal but am sure he and his agent are looking for a bigger deal.
I have addressed this concern in the past, but have more recently done a bit of an about-face on this matter, in that without him doing so we have little to no physical presence in the middle of the park when we’re playing out from the back…unfortunately this whole back to goal endeavor has turned into a bit of a slapstick comedic affair with his seemingly endless flopping and dropping
Martin Odegaard is the name I reckon you were fishing for Voyageur and you never know
Back to reality, I think Laca is doing what the team needs from him right now and for the rest of the season