Ian Wright advises Arsenal man on how to become more useful

Ian Wright has urged Alexandre Lacazette to play further upfield to give Arsenal a target man in matches.

The Frenchman is skilled at linking the play and playing with his back to goal.

This helps him to bring other Arsenal attackers into the game and to exploit gaps in opponents’ defences.

However, the former Lyon striker sometimes comes too deep to get the ball, and Wright doesn’t like that.

The legendary striker believes it limits the damage Arsenal can do to opposing teams and wants him to play much closer to the opponents’ goal and give Arsenal someone to aim at.

He said via The Daily Mail: ‘I’d like to see more goals from someone like Lacazette. I think some of the time he’s coming way too deep. We need a focal point because we’ve got players who can run off of him.

‘I’d like him to stay up there a little bit more, we know he has to link but stay up there a little bit more, give us someone to hit.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lacazette has become our main striker, and he needs to get his positioning right before he can help the club.

The Frenchman is one of the key players at the club now and we need him to contribute to the goals.

If he takes this advice, he could improve his goal-scoring record at the moment.