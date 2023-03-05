Ian Wright almost walked out of the studio when Arsenal was 2-0 down

Ian Wright went through so many emotions during Arsenal’s win against Bournemouth yesterday, with Danny Murphy revealing he almost walked out of the studio during the fixture.

The legendary striker has been following the club as they work hard to end this term with the league title.

The win against Bournemouth was a huge one, but as the Gunners trailed 2-0 in the second half, Wright had seen enough and wanted to walk out of the studio.

Murphy reveals this via his column in the Daily Mail:

“It was bedlam in the Match of the Day studios when Reiss Nelson scored Arsenal’s late winner. Everyone was jumping around, including me as an ex-Tottenham player. Sometimes the drama just takes you over, that’s why we love the game.

“You can imagine what Ian Wright was like. When Bournemouth were leading 2-0, he threatened to walk out of the studio, only for Gary Lineker to suggest we’d use a cardboard cut-out instead.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wright’s emotions were shared by most of us during the game and the players scared us when we conceded the second goal.

However, the comeback from them showed again why we need to trust the boys as much as possible.

This clearly could be our year, but we have to keep working hard and getting the wins that we need to end the season as champions.

Watch Arteta’s full emotional reaction to Arsenal amazing comeback against Bournemouth – “It was madness!”

See the latest Arsenal press conferences for Arteta and Eidevall at subscribe to JustArsenalVids