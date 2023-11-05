Ian Wright and Dermot Gallagher argue over Newcastle United’s goal against Arsenal

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher and ex-Arsenal forward Ian Wright argued over Newcastle United’s contentious goal that earned them a 1-0 win against Arsenal yesterday.

In a very close game with few clear-cut chances, Newcastle scored the match’s only goal, which came from a cross after the ball appeared to have crossed the line.

A lengthy VAR check did not confirm the ball crossing the line, but several images have surfaced online showing that the ball did, which was enough for the goal to be ruled out.

However, Gallagher seems to believe the ball was still in play, he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘The whole of the ball has to be over the line and you can look at it from that angle and you can’t tell, as Wrighty says, it’s impossible to tell,’

‘Sorry to interrupt, Dermot,’ Wright said.

‘But the angles we’re seeing, the ball looks out of play. That’s surely what we should be judging it on.

‘It’s not like we can’t say conclusively. What we can see from that from me, the naked eye, because we haven’t got any other way to prove that the circumference of the ball is breaking the line, then surely we should give that as the ball out of play?’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Newcastle’s goal will be talked about for a long time and we just need to move on from that game as soon as possible.

It will not be replayed and nothing of note will be done about our complaints, as we have seen in past incidences.

