Ian Wright backs Arsenal’s pursuit of top class youngster

Ian Wright has backed Arsenal’s pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic as the Gunners prepare for the future without most of their current attacking options.

Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may all not be on Arsenal’s books by the end of next season.

In the last few transfer windows, the Gunners have added the likes of Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey to their squad.

Their attack hasn’t been reinforced and it could happen by the end of this season with Vlahovic the main target.

Arsenal legend, Wright believes the Serbian has the right mix of Auba and Lacazette and that makes him the perfect striker to join the club.

He said on the Kelly & Wrighty Show as quoted by Express Sports: “I’m hearing Vlahovic from Fiorentina. We need that player who can be between Lacazette and Aubameyang.

“I don’t know what’s happening with Laca, I’d love him to stay, I don’t know what’s happening with him, and we don’t know what’s happening with Aubameyang.

“But if we can get that striker, hard-running striker, good link-up play, good finisher, which Vlahovic is, then you’re starting to think it’s starting to happen now for Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic has become the overwhelming favourites to join Arsenal if you ask most of the club’s fans.

However, signing him would not be easy with most top European clubs also targeting the Serbian.

At the moment, we are not the most attractive club on the continent and he would consider that.

However, if we end this season inside the top four, perhaps that would be enough to convince him about our ambition.

