Ian Wright believes Arsenal is close to success after consecutive second-place finishes 

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has shared his concerns about the club’s continued inability to secure a major trophy in recent seasons. Despite the visible progress under Mikel Arteta, there remains a lingering feeling that this team is falling just short of fulfilling its potential.

The Gunners have been one of the most improved sides in the league since Arteta took over, competing at the top end of the table and challenging for honours. However, while the improvements are evident, the step from being contenders to actual winners has proven difficult to achieve.

The challenge of converting progress into silverware

Arsenal’s recent campaigns have seen them run title rivals close, but they have ultimately finished short of lifting the Premier League. The desire to bridge that gap is evident at every level of the club, and the upcoming summer transfer window is seen as a key opportunity to do so.

The plan is to strengthen in the right areas and add the depth required to maintain consistency across all competitions. Many fans are growing concerned that, despite the progress, the club risks earning a reputation as the team that always gets close but never quite delivers.

Wright urges patience and believes success is near

Ian Wright, speaking to Metro Sport, stressed the importance of external factors and expressed his hope that Arsenal are not far off success. He said:

“We need a bit of luck with the injuries and the referees, PGMOL, we need some accountability for them. But at the end of the day, that is out of your control. I just think we are so close and second place is part of the journey as a fan, as frustrating as it is. Hopefully, when you do finally get over the line, you look back at this and it does not matter so much.”

Wright’s comments reflect the growing desire for results to match the club’s ambition and investment. Arsenal fans remain hopeful that the breakthrough is coming soon, but expectations have never been higher.

