Ian Wright believes first goal gave Arsenal confidence to ruin Aston Villa’s night

Ian Wright has expressed his delight with Arsenal’s performance against Aston Villa, even though he admitted he would have accepted a narrow one-nil victory before kick-off. The result carried added significance given the extensive discussion surrounding Villa’s impressive form, with the Midlands side arriving on the back of eleven consecutive wins before facing the Gunners.
Overcoming a difficult and familiar challenge
Aston Villa had already defeated Mikel Arteta’s men earlier in the campaign, making the fixture at the Emirates one that caused genuine concern among supporters. Villa have also proved to be a problematic opponent for Arsenal in recent seasons, which only heightened the sense of uncertainty ahead of the match. Many observers were unsure whether Arsenal could overcome a side full of confidence and momentum.
Those concerns deepened further when it emerged that Declan Rice was unfit to feature. He has arguably been Arsenal’s most reliable performer this season, and seeing his name absent from the team sheet raised fears about how the midfield would cope. Despite that setback, Arsenal understood that securing a positive result was essential, regardless of the circumstances or the opposition’s form.
A dominant display that exceeded expectations
Arsenal ultimately rose to the challenge emphatically, producing a four-one victory that underlined both their quality and resilience. Rather than simply managing the game, they controlled it for long periods and imposed themselves with authority. The performance demonstrated that Arteta’s side is capable of delivering convincing displays even when key players are unavailable and external pressure is intense.
Wright’s satisfaction stemmed not only from the result but from the manner in which it was achieved. As quoted by Premier League Productions, he said, “I would have been happy with a 1-0 home win but for them to play that well, against an emerging Villa side, is really good to see. They played some really good stuff – after the first goal they took Villa apart.” His comments reflect a sense that Arsenal answered doubts decisively, producing a display that reassured supporters and reinforced belief in their direction.
This performance had been coming. Actually we had a chilled earlier in the seasonal and just shows what Gabriel adds to this team
Esp at corners he is a beast and I for one frankly don’t care if our goals are from corners or set pieces….. its a great way to beat the low block / Park the bus tactics that most teams have against us. They then have to come and play and that allows more room for our guys. ..#simple
Let’s keep going one game at a time.
Great to see Jesus get a goal..and what a goal ! Also Trossard !
COYG
Maghales the game changer at both ends. Goal Arsenal conceded came after his substitution. Hope he stays fit for the Liverpool tie next week as Liverpool have fired their set pieces coach and are more vulnerable.
Gabriel Magahlase is the go to man when the running get rough.
It begins to turn real entertainment when Arsenal is presented with a set piece twenty plus yards from goal.