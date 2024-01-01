Ian Wright blasts Arsenal man for letting Fulham score their winning goal

Ian Wright expressed disappointment with Gabriel Magalhaes’ defending during Fulham’s winning goal against Arsenal yesterday. The defeat to Fulham marks back-to-back losses for Mikel Arteta’s side, impacting their aspirations to win the Premier League.

Arsenal aimed to bounce back from their previous defeat to West Ham and return to winning ways against Fulham. However, they fell short of expectations, and Wright believes that the Gunners could have prevented the winning goal if Gabriel had fulfilled his defensive responsibilities more effectively. Wright’s critique reflects the frustration among fans and analysts as Arsenal strives to compete at the highest level in the Premier League.

He said, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“Gabriel Magalhaes is such a big guy, Bobby De Cordova-Reid is a smaller guy, I thought he should have been more dominant in the situation.

“It goes over his head but that one when he does the leg, he’s got to be moving to attack the ball instead of waiting. You’re a defender. You’ve got to be on the move and be ready to react. Those margins, getting that wrong, it has cost them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

There is really no need picking on one player now because if we had been on our best form, we would not have lost that fixture.

Gabriel was poor in that instance, but most of our guys were poor in their role as well.

We need to focus on improving our performance as a team and work hard to break down tough teams again.

