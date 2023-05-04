Ian Wright calls for a January signing to get more game time at Arsenal

Arsenal legend Ian Wright is a fan of Jorginho and wants to see the Brazilian in the team more often, for good reason.

Jorginho joined the club in January and has been an important contributor to their game since he has been at the Emirates.

The Brazilian-Italian has helped Mikel Arteta rest Thomas Partey in some games and his experience has been a calming influence.

He was in the team in the latest win against Chelsea and that decision helped Martin Odegaard to flourish in the Arsenal attack.

Speaking about the midfielder recently, Wright says in his Wrighty’s House podcast:

“Can I also say something about Jorginho?

“I really would like to see Jorginho play in the team regularly now.

“I’m sorry, the way he controls the game for us, him and [Oleksandr] Zinchenko in there as well, but then once it gets to [Martin] Odegaard, the man is like an artist, [it’s] beautiful.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho was superb in the win against Chelsea and he has been a decent signing for us so far.

If he helps Odegaard do more by getting forward, then he should be starting most of our games.

If Odegaard has to do too much defensive work, the Norwegian does not seem to perform to his best capacity, so we probably need Jorginho in the team more often now.

