Ian Wright cannot understand why Arteta benched one Arsenal star

Mikel Arteta opted to leave Gabriel Martinelli on the bench for the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, a decision that ultimately appeared to backfire and left Ian Wright questioning the approach.

The Brazilian forward has not been at his most productive in recent matches and has faced increasing criticism for his output. Despite this, he remains one of the most dangerous attacking players within the Arsenal squad. His pace, directness, and ability to stretch defences have often provided the team with a valuable attacking outlet, particularly in high-intensity fixtures.

Selection Decision Under Scrutiny

Leaving Martinelli out of the starting line-up raised concerns, especially given the nature of the opposition. Manchester City’s defensive structure often requires players capable of running in behind and creating space, qualities that Martinelli possesses in abundance. His absence from the starting eleven arguably limited Arsenal’s attacking threat, particularly during key phases of the match.

He was only introduced late in the fixture, by which point the game had largely slipped away. The timing of his involvement reduced his ability to influence proceedings in a meaningful way, further intensifying scrutiny of Arteta’s initial selection.

Wright Questions Tactical Approach

As reported by the Metro, Wright said:

‘From an Arsenal point of view I would have Gabriel Martinelli in there.

‘Martinelli would always make my team, especially on a day like this at Wembley.

‘Arsenal need to get out and we’re not holding the ball up well enough or long enough. So Arsenal need someone to run us out of problems and cause some problems ourselves.’

Martinelli has delivered several impressive performances for Arsenal, and there is a strong argument that his inclusion from the outset could have made a tangible difference. His energy and attacking intent may have offered an alternative dimension against a side that eventually grew into the game.

However, Arteta selected a team he believed was capable of securing victory, reflecting his clear desire to win the trophy. Had the decision produced the desired outcome, it would not have attracted the same level of criticism. Arsenal continue to place their trust in their manager, and there remains ample time in the season for him to respond and address the shortcomings from this match.