Ian Wright can’t believe the judgement in racial abuse case

There has been a lot of discussion about racism in football on JustArsenal, and the lack of punishment handed out to perpetrators. The Arsenal legend Ian Wright was recently racially abused by an Irishman online and gave the evidence to the police so that he could be prosecuted. As wrighty said: “An individual wished death upon me because of my skin colour.”

Patrick O’Brien, of Kerry in Ireland admitted his guilt and issued a public apology to Wright, which he accepted so that he could move on, but it seems that the judge in the case decided to only give the 18 year-old a period of probation rather than have him convicted as a criminal.

As you can imaging, Wrighty was not very happy at all with the decision. Wright said on Twitter:

This is how it was reported in the Irish Journal.…

He had pleaded guilty to two charges: harassing Wright on 11 May contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against The Person Act 1997, and sending a message by phone that was grossly offensive, obscene and menacing. At a sentencing hearing at Tralee District Court today, Judge David Waters said “he didn’t see anything to be gained” by imposing a criminal conviction. He noted O’Brien has shown genuine remorse for his actions and had donated €500 to the Irish Network Against Racism out of his own volition. He said the language used by O’Brien was reprehensible, but were the unthinking behaviour of a naive, immature, young man.

As Wrighty says; where is the deterrent? Are the courts saying that “to wish death” on someone because of their colour is only worth a slap on the wrist? How is that going to help in the fight against racism?