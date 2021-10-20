Ian Wright chooses which Arsenal goalkeeper is the best

Ian Wright insists Aaron Ramsdale is “the No. 1 for me” as the Englishman starts life brightly as Arsenal’s first choice.

Ramsdale has come in and replaced Bernd Leno as Arsenal’s number one after the German started this campaign in very poor form.

The Englishman hasn’t looked back since he made his first start for the Gunners in the league.

He was in similarly fine form as Arsenal earned a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace in their last league game.

He made some fine saves to keep them in the game and ensure Palace didn’t secure an embarrassing win on Patrick Vieira’s return to the Emirates.

Wright recalls one save the Englishman made in the game and says even his passing is getting better.

At 23, Ramsdale has already had two full seasons in the Premier League with Bournemouth and Sheffield United and Wright thinks he is just the perfect goalkeeper for Arsenal at the moment.

‘The save he made from [Conor] Gallagher in the first half [of Arsenal’s draw with Crystal Palace], I’m not joking right, you actually see him take a peak over the bodies before getting across to it,’ Wright said on the Ringer FC podcast.

‘I’ve got to say, I am so happy with him. He’s made some saves where it’s clear he’s getting better. Some of his passing too…

‘We’re talking about a 24-year-old who’s already had two seasons in the Premier League. Yes, he went down but the experience he’s had can only make him better.

‘He’s in the first-team at 24 and been with England. We probably don’t get him if he didn’t go down so it’s a blessing. He’s the No. 1 for me, without any doubt.’