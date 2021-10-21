Ian Wright claims that ‘Headband Auba is on some sauce’

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put on a captain’s performance against Crystal Palace despite Arsenal failing to clinch all three points, and Ian Wright made a point to single out the striker for praise.

The Gabon international has been enjoying his spell as the centre-piece of attack so far this season, having spent much of his recent career playing on the left-wing, a role he could well return to for tomorrow’s game.

Auba has three goals from his last five club outings, and while our side was unable to win against Palace on Monday, he came in for some special praise from a club legend, who insists he was at his ‘sharpest’.

“I thought that this was the sharpest I’ve seen Aubameyang start,” Wright told listeners of his Wrighty’s House Podcast.

“Did you see the work he was putting into this game? Headband Auba is on some sauce, bro!

“I was thinking ‘Auba, just slow down’, but then, you watched the way Arsenal, once we scored the goal, and it was a fantastic goal the way he finished that. His awareness and his finish, it was just brilliantly instinctive and what he’s all about if you get that ball in that box.”

The 32 year-old was also in impressive form against Tottenham, but Wright claims he was even better this week, and that sort of level should rub off on the other players.

Some captains lead by example, and some shout and scream to get their point across, and while we have certain players who do the latter, the players should be seeing what our captain is bringing and be motivated to follow suit.

Was Auba replaced because the manager wanted a like-for-like change or had he run himself into the ground?

Patrick

Watch Super Gooner Dan Smith’s Aston Villa Preview on the Just Arsenal Show on Youtube. He lives and breathes Arsenal