Ian Wright declares which Arsenal player transformed us this season – “8/9 out of 10 performances”

Wrighty says Declan Rice is the reason Arsenal did so well this season

Mikel Arteta and our Arsenal men took the challenge to Manchester City till the last day and had a very good season considering we were going up against a side that only last season won the whole lot, taking the treble for themselves and becoming the 2nd team ever to win the three competitions in one season. We did well in the summer transfer window and signing Declan Rice for a world record fee raised eyebrows at the time.

It didn’t take long for Rice to settle into life in North London and looked like he had been playing in this Arsenal side for years. He took control of the midfield and for a player who had only just signed for us, got immediate respect from his teammates. Normally when a player’s price tag is so high, it takes a long time for them to be able to settle in, but Rice did it no problem and it probably helped that he was already coming from the Premier League, but I think he’s just a naturally great midfielder.

Ex Arsenal and England legend Ian Wright said this about Rice’s influence on this season “Ben White has been magnificent, but I think the transformation in our team has been Declan Rice”

“I think the reason we were able to push Manchester City even further this season is because of him and his eight, nine out of 10 performances every week”

“‘I think his levels, and his consistency is something that is underrated. He’s getting a lot of love now and it’s rightly so, but I still think it’s underrated. We are seeing it as normal and what the man’s doing at the moment for us is not normal, and fingers crossed, he can do it again next season.”

Rice could be not only Arsenal’s but England’s next captain, he just brings a different energy that I haven’t seen from a midfielder in a while. I honestly this he’s been worth every penny, the way he was able to transform this team and come straight into the side like he had always been there was incredible, and I can only see him getting better and better as the year’s go on.

Rice himself has been able to keep his chest out and the pressure off his shoulders. He’s just come into a top side and looked like he’s been there for years and has made the teammates around him better while he was at it.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Did Rice transform our team?

