Ian Wright defends Arsenal’s disciplinary record

Ian Wright has defended Arsenal after Gabriel Martinelli becomes their latest player to be sent off in a game.

He joins Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey as Arsenal players who have received sending offs in the space of just weeks.

Mikel Arteta has turned the Gunners into a very intense club, and it shows in how they play the game.

However, it is probably one reason the club is getting players sent off in matches frequently.

It is easy to think Arsenal has a disciplinary problem. After all, no other club has come close to earning as many red cards as they have in 2022.

But club legend, Wright believes it is not a disciplinary problem even though people want to make it seem like it is.

He told Premier League Productions via The Metro: ‘15 is a lot, but I wouldn’t say there is a disciplinary problem.

‘I think that’s what people will try and say, but there isn’t.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Earning 15 dismissals since Arteta became our manager is huge and screams of indiscipline.

However, when you consider that some of the red cards have been very soft and similar incidence at other games haven’t earned players red cards, you can tell it is not just a discipline problem.

Arsenal players need to be more careful, but we are not such a bad side as some fans and pundits want to make us out to be.

