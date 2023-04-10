Ian Wright defends Xhaka from claims he motivated Anfield crowd

Granit Xhaka was blamed for exciting the Liverpool fans after he squared up with some of their players.

The midfielder is always looking to help his team and sometimes, it means getting into the faces of opposition players.

However, when that happens at Anfield, the fans increase their support for the Liverpool players.

Liverpool then used that as a morale booster and became the better team in the game.

The Reds were in top form for the second half of the fixture and nearly won the match, but Aaron Ramsdale had a good day at the office.

Some fans and pundits have blamed Xhaka for improving the atmosphere at Anfield, but Ian Wright believes he is just being made a scapegoat.

He says via the Daily Mail:

‘It doesn’t take too much to get that crowd going.

‘Even if Granit Xhaka went in there and slapped someone it’s not going to get that crowd any more going than they were gonna get going.

‘The fact is he’s been brilliant for us this season. I think the narrative is people are trying to point at someone. That’s how he plays, that’s probably how he plays in his back garden.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka’s action may have truly motivated the fans because that was the response they gave when Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp had a spat in the same fixture last season.

It is something that the former Arsenal captain should reflect on.