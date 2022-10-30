Ian Wright delighted for Arsenal man for taking his chance to shine against Forest

Ian Wright is very happy for Reiss Nelson after he scored a brace for Arsenal against Nottingham Forest.

The attacker’s Arsenal career has stalled for some time now and he spent the last season on loan at Feyenoord.

He did well there and returned to the Emirates, hoping to get more recognition and playing time.

However, injuries kept him out of action at the beginning of the term. He has now worked his way back to fitness.

He was subbed on after Bukayo Saka could not continue the game against Forest and scored two quick-fire goals.

The attacker will be delighted with his performance and Wright is also happy for him.

The legendary Arsenal striker said via Metro Sport:

‘A lot of people have said he should have gone out on loan but he’s stayed. Mikel has given everyone an opportunity if they are impressing and working hard.

‘He’s obviously been doing that. He’s been rewarded for his hard work today and I’m pleased for him because he’s Arsenal through and through.

‘He’s desperate to play for Arsenal and prove himself at Arsenal and this is a big step towards that. I’m just delighted for him.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson is one of our own and we long to see him have a successful career at the club.

The Englishman proved his class in that game. If Saka misses a few weeks through injury, he might be the replacement on the team.