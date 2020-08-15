Ian Wright delivers short Arteta message after latest sacking

Arsenal has just sacked their former head of football, Raul Sanllehi, and that has now given Mikel Arteta greater control over transfers at the Emirates.

The Gunners have been reorganising their structure since they fired Arsene Wenger and this sacking is the latest in a restructuring move that has seen so many non-playing staff lose their jobs.

BT Sport is claiming that Arteta will have greater control over which players join the club now that Sanllehi is gone, and Ian Wright has delivered a short message to the club on Arteta.

The former England striker is one of the club’s most outspoken former players, and he tweeted that Arteta has to be protected now that he will be more involved in player transfers.

Protect Mikel at all costs! — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 15, 2020

Arteta has overseen a fine improvement at Arsenal recently and after winning the FA Cup in less than a season as the club’s manager, he deserves all the support that he can get.

The Spaniard made just two signings in the last transfer window and both players have looked like good additions to the Arsenal team and fans will hope that more players that can deliver will follow Willian through the door this summer.