Ian Wright discusses if Arsenal needs a Haaland type of striker

Erling Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm as he scores goals relentlessly for Manchester City.

The Norwegian is a goal machine that is almost guaranteed to score and is a key reason Manchester City has the chance to overtake Arsenal on the league table before this season ends.

The striker is what every Premier League club wishes they had and Arsenal probably needs someone like that to help them compete for the top titles.

However, the club’s legend Ian Wright does not think a Haaland type of scorer would make Arsenal better and suggests it is much better not to trust one man for the goals.

He tells The Athletic:

‘Progress the ball from the back, Thomas Partey, (Martin) Odegaard, (Bukayo) Saka, (Leandro) Trossard, (Gabriel) Martinelli, (Gabriel) Jesus – so many different ways to hurt a team.

‘As much as I was really pleased to be somebody that was at the time the main goalscorer, and you do want somebody who’s scoring between 15 and 25 league goals a season.

‘I believe that when you are able to spread the goals around, people can’t plan for it.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Haaland is an amazing striker to have in your squad, but he probably would not fit into what we are trying to achieve.

If he played at the Emirates, every one of our attackers must feed him with balls to score, even if they are in a position to aim at the goal.

