Ian Wright claims that Manchester United midfielder, Donny van de Beek should have joined Arsenal instead.

The former Ajax man has just made a move from the Dutch giants to Manchester United for £35m.

He will have to compete with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba for a place in the Manchester United starting XI and Wright thinks that just makes the move wrong for both the player and the club.

He claimed that the midfielder would have been better suited to playing for Arsenal and that the Dutchman is joining a Manchester United side that already has Pogba and Bruno Fernandes playing in the position that he would have liked to occupy.

Wright added that fans hoping to see the trio playing for the Red Devils together will wait for a long time as that will simply not be happening anytime soon since they all play in the same position.

‘Donny van de Beek, he’s someone that I wish someone more like Arsenal could have taken,’ said the former Gunners striker on The Kelly & Wrighty Show via Metro Sports.

‘When you look at Pogba, what he’s doing, and you look at Bruno Fernandes – that is Donny van de Beek’s position.

‘So people are thinking they’re going to see Van de Beek [sitting] with Pogba and Fernandes, but I don’t think that’s going to happen.

‘Because as much as he can play there, that’s not his preferred position to play.

‘So again, spend the money, yeah he’s a great player and yes take him, but you’ve still got to look for the players that you know are going to improve your team.’